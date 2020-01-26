Modi urges people to serve Mother India with new resolve in new decade

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to serve Mother India with a new-found resolve in the new decade and expressed hope that India will fulfill expectations that the world has from it.

"May this new decade bring new resolve and new achievements for each of you, and for the country. And may India surely achieve the capabilities to fulfil the expectations that the world has from India. With this belief, come, let's start a new decade. Let's serve Mother India with a new-found resolve," the Prime Minister said in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the year.



The timing of the programme, which is telecast at 11 am on the last Sunday of the month, were changed in view of Republic Day events in the morning. It was broadcast at 6 pm.

"This is the first programme of this year, and of the new decade. The change in timing of Mann Ki Baat was done due to the Republic Day ceremony," Modi said. (ANI)