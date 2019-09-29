Modi urges people to share surplus sweets, goods with deprived section of society on festivals

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): On the beginning of the festive season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed people to share surplus sweets and goods with the deprived sections of the society so that more and more Indians could truly celebrate and feel the essence of the festivals.

"On one hand, when we experience the 'Delivery In' of sweets, and gifts, let us think for a moment on the process of 'Delivery Out'. At least in our homes, items that are in excess and thus, not required anymore, could be allocated for 'Delivery Out'," Modi said in his 57th episode of monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.



Urging people to extend helping hands towards the deprived sections of the society this festival season, he said, "My dear countrymen, with the advent of Navaratri today, the air is bound to be full of new hopes, new energy, newer zest and newer resolves, once again. After all, it's the festival season. During festivals, families come together. Homes will be filled with joy! But... you must have felt this... there are many people around us who remain deprived of these celebrations."

The Prime Minister added that the joy which people would get out of sharing things will benefit them and help them in truly enjoying the festivals in its truest sense.

"The smiles thus accrued on the faces of numerous underprivileged families will more than double your joy during festivals... your faces will be lit up with a glow that will brighten your Diwali immensely," Modi said.

This was Modi's first radio address after his return from the US. Modi returned to New Delhi on Saturday evening. (ANI)

