Modi urges voters in Bengal, Assam to cast votes in record numbers

Modi tweeted: "Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers.

Guwahati, April 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed several election rallies in West Bengal and Assam, on Thursday urged voters of the two poll-bound states to cast their votes in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

"Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

In Thursday's second phase, voting for 30 seats in West Bengal and 39 constituencies in Assam began at 7 a.m. amid tight security.

In the first phase, 30 of the total of 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal and 47 of the 126 Assembly seats in Assam balloting were held on Saturday.

Among the Assembly polls in five states, West Bengal has the maximum number of seats and the highest phases staggered into eight, while polling is being held in Assam in three phases.

Along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, results would be declared in five states on May 2.

