Modi uses all might to win elections but not Covid: Sibal

Sibal tweeted: "Modiji, you use all your might, muscle power, lung power, resources to win elections. Why not the same passion to win the war against coronavirus for our people?"

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Amid surging cases of Covid in the country, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'not using all the might to control the pandemic but used it to win elections.

The Congress has been critical of the Prime Minister for overlooking the pandemic in the country and focusing on campaigning in West Bengal.

Even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to the Prime Minister and suggested that the vaccination should be ramped up, the government on Monday approved vaccine for all above 18 years of age from May 1.

India had reported 2,73,810 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1.5 crore, according to the Health Ministry data released on Monday.

This is the fifth consecutive day that the country has registered over two lakh Covid cases taking the total tally to 1,50,61,919 cases. India on Sunday recorded 2,61,500 new cases, 2,34,692 cases on Saturday, 2,00,739 and 2,17,353 cases on Thursday and Friday respectively.

