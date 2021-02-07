Modi warns voters of Bengal, asks them to stay away from Left-Cong alliance too (Ld)

"We need to be very careful of Trinamool's secret partners while casting votes in the coming state Assembly elections. The Left and the Congress are hand-in-gloves with the Trinamool Congress. If you cast votes to the Left-Congress alliance, it will actually help the Trinamool Congress here," PM Modi said at a rally in East Midnapore's Haldia.

He said that the people of Bengal need to be careful about that. "These three parties mix up together in closed rooms in Delhi and prepare their political strategies to loot poor people. The Trinamool Congress is in connivance with the Left and the Congress," he pointed out.

Attacking the state government over corruption charges, Modi said that people of Bengal now want to get rid of Mamata Didi and her nephew.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress-led state government, he said that people of Bengal welcomed a change and trusted Mamata Didi for a better tomorrow. "But what she did was just a repetition of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led Left Front had done to Bengal during their 34-year long regime," he said.

BJP sources said that about three lakh people came from various districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Burdwan, Hooghly and Howrah came to Haldia to attend PM Modi's rally.

