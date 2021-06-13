Modi will be re-elected PM, Opposition not united, says Ramdas Athawale after Prashant Kishor-Sharad Pawar meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Days after poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely be re-elected as the PM, no matter what.



"Prashant Kishor was with the BJP in 2014, but the party won 303 seats without him in 2019. BJP has won several state elections without Kishor on its side," Athawale said.

Athawale, known for his rhetorical slogans, was quick to assert: "Prashant Kishor ke mat bano aadi, Narendra Modi is pakke Ambedkarwadi. 2024 me phir se PM banenge Modi."

The leader also slammed the Opposition parties and said they are not united.

"The Opposition parties are not united and do not have similar views. But every party in the NDA is with PM Modi. In 2024 general elections, the NDA will get landslide victory under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

On Friday, Kishor had met Pawar, who wants to form a united front of opposition parties against the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Speaking to ANI, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said on Saturday, "Prashant Kishor met NCP chief Sharad Pawar yesterday at his residence. The meeting lasted for nearly three hours. There was no discussion on appointing him as a strategist of the NCP. He is a strategist. He analyzes things in a different way. He shared his experience with Pawar Sahab. He must have discussed the current political situation in the country. Pawar Sahab wants to unite Opposition parties. Efforts will be made towards forming a strong political front against BJP in the coming days." (ANI)