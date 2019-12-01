Modi wishes people on Nagaland Statehood Day

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Nagaland on its 57th Statehood Day.

"Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its great culture. The people of Nagaland are compassionate and courageous," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He further said: "May Nagaland scale new heights of progress in the coming years."

Nagaland, a state bordering Myanmar, became the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963.

rak/pgh/