Modi-Xi summit yielded few results but cut a path for the future

The much anticipated second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the historic coastal town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu has taken place. In the run up to the summit, the Chinese made it clear that while there are differences between the two countries with respect to foreign policy for example; that both countries should be able to work together. For their respective countries and economies. The expectations weren’t sky high going into the summit and the Hindustan Times editorial speaks to this –

”.

China’s rise is a challenge for the whole world and certainly for the ASEAN and SAARC bloc of countries. Be it technology, defence or the economy, India’s ambitions in these industries are not covert. An interesting tussle is the India-China-US relationship as each country tries to make wriggle room to flex its muscles. The Times of India editorial states what India needs to do going forward in such a power struggle –

”.

The summit was a mix of Modi playing tourist guide to his guest Xi as they walked around the historic temples and later in the evening got down to business as they discussed the pressing issues of the day. The Xinhua news agency’s editorial stated that the summit chartered a new course for China-India ties –

”.

The diplomatic tussle with Pakistan continues as there hasn’t been any major military skirmishes since the decision was taken to scrap Article 370. However, on several occasions equipment and weapons have been discovered along the border regions as the army and security agencies point to Pakistani based terror outfits for the latest discoveries.

The situation in Jammu & Kashmir was certainly a thorny issue coming into the summit as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Xi Jinping before the Chinese President departed for India. While being natural allies, China can use Pakistan in negotiating with India for its strategic purposes.

However, China did not raise the issue of Pakistan. It was previewed ahead of the summit with Xi signalling that the issue between the two countries should only be resolved bilaterally. Indo-Chinese diplomacy over the past couple of years has been overshadowed by the Doklam border issue. A tense stand-off between the two countries ensued but fortunately no major military incident took place. Yogesh Joshi, research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, in a column for the South China Morning Post writes on the larger military backdrop of diplomatic ties between the two countries –

”.

For India, the prime concern is the economy. With the IMF slashing growth prospects for India and warning that any global slowdown will affect India adversely, gaining any traction with China will be fruitful. As the two countries head towards 70 years of bilateral ties next year, India’s trade deficit with China stands at $53 billion. One of the agreements reached was to enact a new trade mechanism to tackle this issue.

The China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RECP) is of concern to India as it faces pressure to join the group, which would become the world’s largest trading bloc. As China’s second largest trading partner ($87 billion), India wants the partnership to be more balanced in terms of gaining market access in China. Ashok Malik is distinguished fellow, Observer Research Foundation, in a column for the Hindustan Times, writes on the economic impact of the summit –

”.

The US-China trade war ongoing, the United States still remains a big trading partner with them. However, India and the US haven’t been able to reach a fair-trade agreement. The summit is being held as China comes under increasing scrutiny for its role in Hong Kong and other human rights issues domestically.

As Xi Jinping looks to consolidate power within China, his aspirations for the country he leads isn’t hidden. He has mentioned a ‘hundred-year plan’ with respect to relations with India going forward. This means it will take time to for a balanced relationship between the two countries as Sanjaya Baru, Distinguished Fellow, Institute of Defence Studies & Analysis, New Delhi, writes in the Indian Express –

”.