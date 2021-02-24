  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat doctrine energises dying small scale industries

Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat doctrine energises dying small scale industries

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 24th, 2021, 19:18:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Mahua Venkatesh
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features