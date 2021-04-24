'Modi's Diya Jalao call has culminated into burning pyres'

Panaji, April 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Diya Jalao' call to mark the fight against Covid-19, a year back, has culminated with burning pyres across the country, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said on Saturday.

"There are disturbing images circulating on various media platforms of hundreds of pyres burning of those who succumbed to Covid. On the other side, reports of hundreds of bodies awaiting their turn for cremation have also surfaced. This sad situation arose only because the BJP government did not care for the welfare of the common man," Chodankar said in a statement.