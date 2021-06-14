Modi's meets BJP chief, senior leaders

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) A crucial BJP meeting involving senior party leaders chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place at the latter's residence here on Monday.
Soruces said that the meeting was called to discuss cabinet expansion, Covid control measures and the strategy for the Assembly polls scheduled in a few states next year.
The Prime Minister held the meeting with Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and BJP chief J.P. Nadda.
According to sources, works of the Council of Ministers were likely to be reviewed in the meeting.
This was the fourth meeting between Prime Minister Modi and BJP chief Nadda in the last fortnight.
