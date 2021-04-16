Mohabbat TMC se hoti hai, BJP se nahi: Mamata Banerjee ahead of phase V polls

Speaking at a public gathering in Noapara, Banerjee said: "All of you have to stay peacefully with each other. Remember, 'Dosti chaand se hota hai, sitaaro se nahi, mohabbat TMC se hota hai, BJP se nahi' (Friendship can be done with the moon, not the stars. Love can be happen only with TMC, not BJP)."She also accused BJP of capturing TMC territories by painting their flags with the saffron colour, and also said they divided Hindus and Muslims."They have trained Pan Bahar-eating goons and if anyone tries to raise a voice, they fire on them while they are in the voting line. This has become their work," she said."They keep saying - Mamata didi does not let Durga Puja happen. Have you ever celebrated Durga Puja? Have you ever listened to Durga Ma's name. They think that people will believe their repeated lies as the truth. Durga Puja happens in every house," she further remarked.Mamata Banerjee also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he only comes on the day of elections and spreads lies in the state."I used to respect the PM's chair. He keeps on speaking lies. Every time, he will come on polling day, hold two to three meetings and will keep spreading lies," she said."People from outside are coming inside our country, they are bringing COVID-19, spreading it and running away. After this, if our people die, would you blame us? I have already said that I will give free injections. I had written the letter before the elections. You have still not given us the vaccines. The quantity I have left, I have started distributing it in a steady manner," Banerjee mentioned.Asserting that the country is in danger due to the BJP, the Chief Minister alleged that a notice on detention camps in Assam had been issued on April 8 after the elections concluded in the state, despite the BJP's promises that they would not start the camps again. "If Bengal is saved, then the country can be saved."She also said after winning the Barrackpore seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the rival party has propagated violence and thuggish intimidation.The fifth phase of the state Assembly polls will be held on Saturday.A total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman will go to polls in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.The sixth phase will be held on April 22. (ANI)