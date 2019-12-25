Mohan Bhagwat attends RSS meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A three-day programme of RSS began here at Saroornagar stadium here which was attended by its chief Mohan Bhagwat, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy and BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav.



Telangana BJP leaders and a large number of RSS activists from various districts participated in the meeting. Police made elaborate arrangements for the event.

RSS activists took out a massive foot march from different places and joined the main march at LB Nagar and from there they marched towards Saroornagar stadium.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Cyient Limited Founder and Executive Chairman also participated in the meet. (ANI)

