Mohan Bhagwat to visit Rajasthan in September in two phases

In the first phase, he shall be in Chittaurgarh 'prant' from September 17 to September 20 while in the second phase, he will be in Jodhpur 'prant' from September 24-26.

Jaipur, Sep 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will be on a visit to Rajasthan this month.

As per Kshetra Sanghchalak (regional head) Dr Ramesh Agrawal, Bhagwat will also visit Udaipur for three days and Bhilwara for a day.

Covid protocol will be fully observed and there will be no public gatherings during this visit.

The RSS chief visits each prant once in a year.

Last year, he had come to Jaipur and this time, a seven-day stay programme has been organised in Chittorgarh and Jodhpur prants (provinces).

Here, he will discuss the work of the RSS, service work, activities and training programmes being planned to protect against the possible third wave. At the same time, a day's programme will also be held in Bhilwara.

--IANS

arc/skp/