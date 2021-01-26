Mohan Bhagwat unfurls tricolour in Gujarat, appeals citizens to read Constitution

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday celebrated 72nd Republic Day by hoisting the national flag at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Ahmedabad.



"Our country has a central government, state governments and laws. However, we are a Republic which means that our country runs by the people. Every citizen should read the Constitution to know about our rights and duties enlisted in it," said Bhagwat.

He also underlined the importance of the national anthem and national flag which reflects the speciality of our nation.

India celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with the union and chief ministers greeting the citizens of the country. The national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, and other dignitaries on the occasion.

Rafale fighter jets, which were inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) last year, featured in the Republic Day parade and culminated the flypast by carrying out the 'Vertical Charlie' formation.

Apart from tableaux of the Armed Forces, 17 tableaux from different states and nine tableaux from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from the Defence Ministry were displayed during the annual parade.

A Beating Retreat ceremony also took place at the Attari-Wagah border. (ANI)

