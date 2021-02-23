MoHUA approves construction of 56,368 houses under PMAY-U

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) approved construction of 56,368 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) at 53rd Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Monday evening.



According to the housing ministry, these houses are proposed to be constructed under various verticals of the PMAY-U Mission.

"Let's get into the mode of implementation and execution," said Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

He urged the states and UTs to ensure 100 per cent completion and delivery of PMAY-U houses to all its eligible beneficiaries within the mission period.

A total of 11 states and UTs attended the Monitoring Committee meeting and they were directed to use the online mechanism (MIS) for proper implementation and monitoring of the mission.

The progress of Light House Projects (LHPs) and Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs) were also reviewed by Secretary, MoHUA.

The foundation stones of the LHPs were laid by Prime Minister on January 1, 2021. The houses under LHPs are being constructed at Lucknow, Ranchi, Rajkot, Agartala, Chennai and Indore.

To promote these LHP sites as live laboratories for the transfer of technology to the field, the Ministry has initiated an Online Enrolment Drive for Technograhis to encourage large-scale citizen participation and create technical awareness, on-site learning, find ideas for solutions, experimentation and encouraging innovation.

He said the Mission is promoting women empowerment by allotting houses in the name of women beneficiaries or joint ownership.

Mishra further said the MoHUA is committed to provide pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries of urban India by 2022 when the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence.

The construction of PMAY-U houses are in various stages. As of now, more than 73 lakh houses have been grounded and nearly 43 Lakh have been completed, the ministry added. (ANI)

