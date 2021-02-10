Moj integrates Snap's Camera Kit to boost AR capabilities

With this integration, Moj creators will now be able to access Snapchat's Lens Carousel, directly inside the app when creating content, giving them a range of creative tools to elevate their videos.

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) ShareChat-owned short video platform Moj on Wednesday said it is integrating Snap's Camera Kit to make Snapchat's augmented reality (AR) capabilities available to its growing community.

As part of the collaboration, Moj will develop over 400 Lenses over multiple phases for its community to create more fun and entertaining short video content.

Moj said it will also collaborate with Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLC) in India to create more tailored experiences.

For launch, Moj has released over 30 Lenses for its community to use.

"This exclusive partnership makes us the first Indian short video platform to bring Snap's innovative Camera Kit technology to India," Gaurav Mishra, Senior Vice President-Product, ShareChat, said in a statement.

"The newly launched collection of 30 Lenses will give our community a never seen before social experience and make content creation on Moj a whole lot more fun."

To use the Lenses, Moj users need to simply open the app and tap the Camera tab at the bottom of the screen.

Moj will also have a verified Brand Profile on Snapchat, allowing Snapchatters to access Moj created Lenses, with a link to the Moj app.

The Lenses launched on Wednesday include classic Augmented Reality face Lenses so creators can express a variety of moods, as well as 3D Full Body tracking Lenses that creators can use in their dance videos.

"The Moj community and Snapchatters have a lot in common - they are creative and love finding innovative ways to express themselves," said Ben Schwerin, Senior Vice President -- Content and Partnerships, Snap Inc.

"Our Camera technology and core values around creativity, privacy, and ephemerality enables us to help developers bring new opportunities to bring engaging experiences to their platforms and communities."

Moj claims to have over 80 million monthly active users.

