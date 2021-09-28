Money laundering case: Maharashtra minister Anil Parab reaches ED office in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) served notice to Maharashtra Transport Anil Parab, he reached the ED office on Tuesday and said that he is not aware why he has been called by the central agency.



Speaking to reporters, Parab said, "I am going to the ED office today, I will cooperate. I've not done anything wrong."

He further said, "I am not aware why I have been summoned. Whatever question they ask, I will tell. Now, I am here for the investigation and I will get to know the reason why they have summoned me.

The ED had summoned the Shiv Sena leader on September 28 in connection with the money laundering case.

Earlier on August 29, ED had summoned Parab in connection with the same case, following which he on August 31 sought 14 days time to appear before the agency.

The ED has also summoned Parab's close aide Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate in the same money laundering case in September. (ANI)

