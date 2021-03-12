Money only criteria to secure party's berth: TN Mahila Cong leader

In a series of tweets, the senior TNMC leader alleged that due to financial constraints, she was denied the Nilakottai seat which was represented by her grandmother A.S. Ponnammal seven times.

Chennai, March 12 (IANS) The former chief of the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress (TNMC), A.S.P. Jansi Rani has alleged that 'money power' is the only criteria in the state Congress to secure a berth in the party.

Rani added she was asked by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri if she had money to contest the polls.

Speaking to IANS, Jansi Rani said: "Is money the only criteria. I have been working in the constituency for the last seven years and my grandmother Ponnammal represented the constituency seven times. Rahul Gandhi's efforts will go in vain if the state leaders maintain such an attitude."

Meanwhile, several AIADMK workers and local leaders took to the streets after being denied party tickets.

At Coimbatore South constituency, sitting MLA Amman Arjunan and his supporters voiced their strong opposition against the BJP's women wing after Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan was given a ticket for the seat.

Elections will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

