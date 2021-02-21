Mongolia adds 52 new Covid-19 cases, 2,638 in total

Ulan Bator, Feb 21 (IANS) Mongolia on Sunday confirmed 52 more Covid-19 cases, raising its national caseload to 2,638, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD).

"A total of 44,018 tests for Covid-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 52 of them were positive," Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said at a daily press conference.