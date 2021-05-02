Mongolia confirms 1,185 new Covid-19 cases

Ulan Bator, May 2 (IANS) Mongolia's national count of Covid-19 cases rose by 1,185 to 38,470 in the past 24 hours, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Sunday.

Apart from one imported case, all the other new infections were locally transmitted, mostly detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the NCCD said in a statement.