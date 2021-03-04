Mongolia prepares to reopen air border from May 1

"At the direction given by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, it is planned to reopen Buyant-Ukhaa international airport from May 1 to resume international passenger air traffic," the press office said in a statement on Thursday.

Ulan Bator, March 4 (IANS)

All preparations for the prevention of Covid-19 infection, including immunizing border control staff and setting up glass barriers separating passengers and temporary isolation rooms at the port for suspected cases, are now underway, the statement said.

Mongolia suspended international passenger flights in mid-February 2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Xinhua news reported.

So far, Mongolia has registered 3,076 Covid-19 cases, with six deaths, and around 80 per cent of patients in the country have recovered from the disease.

The Asian country launched a Covid-19 vaccination campaign across the country last week, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 per cent of its 3.3 million people.

