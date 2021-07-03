Mongolia registers record daily Covid-19 toll with 17 more deaths

Ulan Bator, July 3 (IANS) Mongolia reported 17 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a record daily death toll, bringing the national count to 631, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry also reported 2,401 new cases, raising the nationwide tally to 122,740.

The total number of recoveries rose to 82,933, including 1,457 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.