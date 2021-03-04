Mongolia reports 44 more Covid-19 cases, 55 recoveries

Ulan Bator, March 4 (IANS) Mongolia reported 44 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 3,076, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Thursday.

Forty-two of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the country's capital city Ulan Bator, and the remaining two were reported in the western province of Zavkhan, the NCCD said in a statement.