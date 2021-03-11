Mongolia reports 80 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more deaths

Ulan Bator, March 11 (IANS) Mongolia recorded 80 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising its national count to 3,561, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said on Thursday.

Seventy nine of the latest cases were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, the country's hardest hit region, while another one was reported in the central province of Tuv, the Xinhua news agency reported.