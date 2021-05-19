Mongolia to ramp up efforts to ease traffic congestion

Ulan Bator, May 19 (IANS) Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene has ordered the country's Finance Minister Bold Javkhlan to spend at least 420 billion Mongolian Tugriks (147 million US dollars) annually in 2022-2024 to reduce traffic congestion in the capital.

For many years, traffic congestion has been one of the most pressing issues in Ulan Bator, which is home to around half of the country's 3.3 million population, Xinhua reported.