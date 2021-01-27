Mongolia's Chief Cabinet Secretary appointed as new PM

Oyun-Erdene's appointment was approved by a vote of 87.9 per cent in the country's 76-seat unicameral parliament, or the State Great Khural.

Ulan Bator, Jan 27 (IANS) Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene was on Wednesday appointed as Mongolia's new Prime Minister at the proposal of the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP).

Oyun-Erdene, Chief Cabinet Secretary, replaced Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, who resigned and dissolved his entire government at his own request last week after two ministers announced their withdrawal amid social pressure and public protests, Xinhua reported.

Mass public protests were triggered in the capital city of Ulan Bator last Wednesday after TV footage showed a coronavirus patient who had just given birth being transferred from a maternity hospital to a quarantine facility wearing only hospital pajamas and plastic slippers in freezing weather together with her newborn baby.

Oyun-Erdene, a member of the MPP, has served as a member of parliament since 2016. The 41-year-old became one of the country's youngest Prime Ministers.

--IANS

int/