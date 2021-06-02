Mongolia's Covid-19 cases exceed 60,000

Ulan Bator, June 2 (IANS) Covid-19 cases in Mongolia rose to 60,372 on Wednesday, after 1,143 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest daily count since May 2, the country's health ministry said.

The daily test positivity rate of Covid-19 has been increasing significantly in recent days, health authorities said, urging the public to follow health guidelines and always wear masks in crowded areas.