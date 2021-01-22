Mongolia's ruling party nominates chief cabinet secretary as PM

Ulan Bator [Mongolia], January 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The ruling Mongolian People's Party on Friday decided to nominate Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, chief cabinet secretary, as the country's next prime minister.



Oyun-Erdene received full support from members of the party who attended an online conference on Friday to select a nominee for the next prime minister after the resignation of the government.

The 41-year-old has served as a member of parliament since 2016.

The nomination will be submitted to President Khaltmaa Battulga and approved by parliament.

On Thursday, Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh proposed the resignation of his entire government after two ministers quit amid social pressure and public protests, and the parliament accepted his proposal.

Protests were triggered in the capital city of Ulan Bator by TV footage showing a COVID-19 patient who had just given birth being transferred from a maternity hospital to a quarantine facility, wearing only hospital pyjamas and plastic slippers in freezing weather, with her newborn baby on Tuesday night. (ANI/Xinhua)

