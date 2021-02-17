Mongolia's virus-hit economy shrinks for first time since 2009

Ulan Bator, Feb 17 (IANS) Mongolia's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 5.3 per cent last year, its first annual contraction since 2009, said the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday.

The Mongolian economy amounted to 37 trillion Mongolian Tugriks (12.9 billion dollars) in 2020, the NSO said in a statement, adding that the drop was directly related to restrictive measures to contain the Covid pandemic, Xinhua reported.