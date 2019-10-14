Monitoring terrorist outfit JMB after its increased activity in India: NIA

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started monitoring the proscribed outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), considering its heightened activities in many Indian states.

"We noticed that Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) increased their activities in Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka. Names of 125 suspects have been shared with related agencies," said Director-General (DG), NIA, Yogesh Chander Modi, in the inaugural address of the national conference of Anti-terror squad chiefs organised by NIA.JMB is a Bangladesh based terror group. There have been multiple intelligence inputs this year that point towards JMB trying to disturb law and order situation in India.Recently, the NIA had arrested a JMB terrorist identified as Jahirul Sheikh in connection with the Burdwan Blast Case."Sheikh was charge-sheeted on July 23, 2015, in the said case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to commit terrorist acts and wage war against Government of India and Bangladesh," NIA had said.The 2014 Burdhwan Blast Case is related to a large scale conspiracy by JMB aiming to wage war against the democratically established governments of India and Bangladesh.On the occasion, the NIA also claimed that there has been massive radicalisation in South India as the highest number of arrested ISIS accused are from southern India.The agency claimed that 33 out of over 100 accused belonged to Tamil Nadu, followed by Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)