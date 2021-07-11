Monsoon active over Telangana, rains lash several districts

Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear in some parts of Telangana as roads were flooded with rain water. Hyderabad Traffic police urged pedestrians and cautioned motorists to drive carefully.

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) With a low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal, southwest monsoon has become active over Telangana as several districts received heavy rains since Sunday morning.

The police also advised pedestrians not to stand under trees or near electric poles.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nirmal and Nagar Kurnool districts and heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Badradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar districts and at isolated places in Siddipet, Wanaparthy, Mahabubabad and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon and Siddipet on Sunday and Monday.

The IMD has forecast heavy rains in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal (rural), Warangal (urban), Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar districts. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana.

It issued a red warning for some districts between 8:30 a.m. on July 12 and 8:30 p.m. on July 13. Heavy rains at a few places and very heavy rains with extremely heavy rains likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal (rural), Warangal (urban), Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

The IMD warned of flooding/waterlogging in many parts of low-lying areas and disruption of rail/road transport in few areas.

According to Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, Khanapur in Nirmal district recorded highest rainfall of 13 cm. Nagar Kurnool recorded 12 cm rainfall, Burgampadu and Aswapuram in Bhadradi Kothagudem district 10 cm each.

--IANS

ms/khz