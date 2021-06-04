Monsoon enters Karnataka, rains in Bengaluru

"The monsoon entered Karnataka with moderate rains and gusty winds in coastal areas and south interior parts of the state, a day after it reached Kerala on Thursday. Conditions are favourable to for it to advance further into the state," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS here.

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) The much-awaited southwest monsoon entered Karnataka with moderate rains in Bengaluru, an official said on Friday.

Though rains were scattered and isolated in the coastal areas, they were widespread in the southern region, especially in and around Bengaluru, which recorded 45mm till late evening.

"The monsoon will advance over the next 2-3 days to cover most parts of the state with widespread rains in most parts of coastal, south interior and some parts of north interior regions," said the official.

The weather office has sounded red alert for the coastal areas, warning of heavy to very heavy rain and thunderstorm in the coastal districts - Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttar Kannada during the weekend.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Chikkamagalur, Kodagu, Hassan and Shivamogga in the state's central areas (Malnad region), and Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Ramnagar, and Tumakur in the southern region," said the official.

According to the weather bulletin, thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds and moderate spells of rain, will occur many parts of the state's southern, central and northern parts on Saturday.

"Timely onset of southwest monsoon augurs well for the state, as farmers will be able to take up sowing operations in their fields for the kharif crop and catchment areas will be able to fill reservoirs for drinking water and irrigation purposes," the official added.

