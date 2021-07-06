Monsoon likely to advance in Delhi, neighbouring states from July 10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) made the announcement in its latest bulletin, saying that the development is being monitored based on moist easterly winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal and spreading into northwest India.

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Spelling a sigh of relief from the scorching heat, the monsoon is likely to advance over Delhi and neigbouring West Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan from July 10.

There is indication of revival of southwest monsoon from July 8 and it may lead to decreased rainfall intensity over northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura) from July 9, it said.

"The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10," the Met office said.

Accordingly, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi around July 10.

Rains, accompanied by gusty winds in some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday, brought some respite from searing temperatures but the atmosphere again turned hot.

The advancement of monsoon will bring relief to the people who have been reeling under hot temperature from the previous one week when the maximum temperature was between 40 to 43.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature hovered between 27 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Under the influence of these conditions, scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over central India (Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh) and isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 8.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over northwest India from July 9 and isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand from July 8, said the IMD, adding the rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from July 9 and over east Rajasthan from July 10 onwards.

The IMD also said that southwest monsoon is also strengthening over Arabian Sea, leading to enhanced rainfall activity along the west coast from July 9.

"Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Konkan, Goa, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe from July 9 onwards," it said.

