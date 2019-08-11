Monsoon mayhem: NDRF rescues 47 students, 6 teachers from Gujarat school

Morbi (Gujarat)/ Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As the flood situation continues to remain grim, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday rescued 47 students and 6 teachers from Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Morbi district.

In flood-affected Belthangady's Charmadi area, NDRF team rescued 85 stranded residents including two pregnant women and two toddlers in Belthangady's Charmadi area.



Teams of Indian Army, Indian Navy, and NDRF teams carried out rescue operations in Belgaum on Saturday. (ANI)

