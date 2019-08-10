Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maha, K'taka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Around 6,000 people have been rescued and more than 15,000 have been evacuated from flood-affected areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Northern Kerala and Tamil Nadu till Friday, Indian Army said.

The Army has 123 rescue teams have been deployed in 16 districts across the four affected states for relief and rescue operations.



Indian Naval diving teams deployed in Karnataka's Kadra evacuated nearly 450 personnel to safety whilst other team operating from Kaiga evacuated 300 personnel to safety bringing a total number of rescued personnel in this area alone to 2,219. (ANI)

