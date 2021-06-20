Monsoon over Delhi, neighbouring states likely to be slow: IMD

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab is likely to be slow.

The wind pattern by the numerical models also do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period, the IMD said.

Under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood, the weather department said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours and significant reduction in rainfall activity thereafter.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric levels and monsoonal easterlies, it predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and significant reduction in rain fall activity thereafter.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 24 hours, the IMD further said.

"This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors," warned the IMD.

--IANS

rak/skp/