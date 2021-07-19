Monsoon session: Congress moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on farmers protest

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins on Monday, Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest.



"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:-In large numbers. farmers have come out against the three acts passed by the Central government which threaten their livelihood," wrote the Congress MP to Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

He said, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act. 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 have been opposed on the grounds that they will "make the farmers vulnerable to exploitation by the corporate sector."

"The government has failed to assuage the concerns of the farmers or present any viable alternative to these acts. There is a palpable fear among the farmers that the Minimum Support Price will be dismantled and the role of state governments in APMCs will be affected. About 300 farmers have died while protesting against the unfair laws passed by the Centre. The matter is of urgent importance and I hereby request permission to raise this issue," said Manish Tewari.

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Singh Mann said he is moving an adjournment motion on ongoing farmers' protest.

"I m moving an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha today in favour of farmers Andolan to repeal the agriculture laws," tweeted Mann.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave notice for the adjournment of the business of the house to discuss issues of fuel price hikes and inflation.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- To discuss the abnormal increase in Petrol and Diesel prices and consequent inflation and direct the Government to take appropriate action," wrote Tagore to Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 will commence from Monday and continue till August 13.

The Opposition is gearing up to corner the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

