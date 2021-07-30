Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 AM on August 2

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Amidst the fuelled uproar created by Opposition parties in the Parliament on Friday, the Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 11 AM on August 2.



While the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla asked the Parliamentarians to maintain decorum in the House, the opposition parties continued to create ruckus on various issues ranging from Pegasus row to farmer protests.

Before the Lok Sabha got adjourned, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021. "I heard keenly the observation made by members of the Parliament. Yes, I wish the House is in order and discusses this bill... The government wishes to encourage public participation via this bill. I strongly request the House to consider this Bill and propose to pass this bill", said Sitharaman.

Also, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha today.

Earlier today, taking note of the chaos in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said, "There are so many people-related issues that need to be discussed. The government doesn't want to pass the Bills without discussions. We are ready for discussion but they are not allowing it."

"More than 315 members want the Question Hour. Despite that, behaving like this, it's more unfortunate. IT Minister has given detailed statement in both the Houses. This is totally non-serious issue. Kindly allow the house to function", said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha got adjourned again for the second time till 2.30 pm on Friday following an uproar by the opposition parties on various issues. Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha got adjourned till 12 noon amidst the ruckus.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments for the past few days during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)