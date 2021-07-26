Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Amid an uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Monday.

Lok Sabha resumed on Monday on the fifth day of the Monsoon session. However, soon after the resumption of House, the opposition parties created ruckus over the issue of the 'Pegasus Project' report and farmers' protest.



The house members paid tribute to the brave hearts of the Kargil war on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The members also congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics.

"I am extremely happy to inform you that Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics. I congratulate her on behalf of the House and myself. I hope that other athletes will also perform well in their respective games and bring laurels to the nation," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)

