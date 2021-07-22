Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): After the Opposition created ruckus, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the third time on Thursday.



It has been adjourned till 4 pm, minutes after resumption at 2 pm.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm today.

The Parliament resumed on Thursday morning.

Soon after starting the business, there has been uproar by the Opposition leaders over the farmers' agitation, Pegasus Project, inflation and other issues.

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on Monday amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)