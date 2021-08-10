Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh assembly adjourned sine die

On the second day of the session, there was a fierce argument between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party, following which the Speaker Girish Gautam adjourned the session indefinitely.

During the Question Hour on the second day of the session, a question on prices of petrol and diesel was asked, after which the Leader of Opposition, Kamal Nath raised the issue of inflation, saying that the Congress has moved an adjournment motion, so it should be discussed. After this the Congress MLAs created a ruckus and the proceedings of the assembly were adjourned for half an hour by the Speaker.

When the proceedings started again, the ruckus continued and the Speaker announced the indefinite adjournment.

In the assembly, a dispute also erupted over the issue of tribals and backwards between leaders of both the parties. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of "trying to spread confusion and dividing the society." He claimed that the opposition party on Monday attempted to spread confusion about tribals and today (Tuesday) it is trying to confuse the backward classes.

Referring to the then Congress government, the CM said, "On March 8, 2019, the then government had promised to implement 14 to 27 per cent reservation. A petition was filed on 10th March and the stay came on 19th March. From 10th to 19th, the then Kamal Nath government did not even present its Advocate General in the court. The then government did not even make any effort during its rule. Kamal Nath has stabbed the backward class in the back. Congress is doing hypocrisy and backward classes have been betrayed by Congress."

Further slamming Kamal Nath, Chouhan said, "He should answer what the Congress did to maintain the 27 percent reservation. We will not allow the hypocrisy of Congress, we will leave no stone unturned in giving reservation to the backward classes."

--IANS

