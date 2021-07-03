  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

Monsoon session of Parliament to have 19 sittings

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jul 4th, 2021, 00:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The monsoon session of parliament, which commences on July 19, will have 19 business days.
Lok Sabha will meet from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed otherwise by Speaker Om Birla.

Four days have allotted for the transaction of private members business, which is taken up in the post-lunch session.
The Speaker has also allocated days for answering questions by ministers in the rotational order.
The session is slated to conclude on August 13. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features