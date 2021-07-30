Monsoon session: Opposition MPs stage protest over farm laws inside Parliament premises

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Several Opposition Members of Parliament on Friday were seen protesting against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year inside the Parliament premises here amid the ongoing monsoon.



Congress MPs from Punjab include Manish Tewari and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were seen holding placards that read "Repeal black laws" and "Save Farmers Save India" while raising slogans against the Central government in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises.

"The government will have to listen. We will go on with our struggle. This government is dictatorial and only listens to the corporates. They don't listen to us," Aujla told ANI.

"They only pass statements in media that they are ready to discuss, but why do they not discuss in Parliament?". They are spying on everyone through software meant for the enemies of the nation. Are we all the enemies of India?" he asked.

Tewari accused the BJP-led Central government of being "undemocratic" and "fascist".

"PM is responsible that the house is not running properly. For the past 2.5 years, how many times has he visited the house?. What respect does he have for the house?. Cameras don't focus on the proceedings of the house and it's a malicious attempt to drown out the protests of the opposition," Tiwari said.

He said that protests will continue till farm laws are repealed and a probe should be ordered into the Pegasus issue under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Jasbir Gill alleged that the Business Advisory Committee of the Parliament didn't allow discussion on important issues like COVID-19, price rise, farm laws and Pegasus.

"They run away from the discussion. But their friends in media say that it's the opposition which is not allowing the house to proceed," he said.

MPs from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were also present outside the Parliament in a protest against the farm laws.

MPs of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also staged a protest and demanded the Centre to withdraw three farm laws.

"We will meet President tomorrow," SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur said.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on July 19th, will conclude on August 13.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over several issues since the beginning of this session. (ANI)

