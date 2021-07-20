Monsoon Session: Opposition to raise Pegasus issue in Parliament

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held a meeting at Parliament and decided to raise the issue of Pegasus in both the Houses.



Although, Opposition parties are likely to meet again at 2 pm to take a decision over attending the briefing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on COVID today.

Reacting on the Pegasus issue, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Have you ever heard of the usage of the intelligence system (Pegasus) by Congress and spying of this kind? This is a strategy of making new India."

Congress party on Monday demanded an independent probe into the alleged illegal surveillance of journalists using Pegasus spyware and sought the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While addressing the press conference on Monday, Congress leader and LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged, "The Prime Minister and Home Minister are involved in snooping on Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, journalists, and even Union ministers. Before a probe, Amit Shah Sahab should resign and an inquiry should be conducted against Modi Sahab. If you have faith in democracy and work according to the constitution, then you are fit to be on that post."

However, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said there is 'no substance' in the media report regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp, adding that the report was an attempt to malign Indian democracy and its well-established institutions. (ANI)