Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over Pegasus

The Opposition MP continued sloganeering and raised posters demanding discussion on the Pegasus issue when the House met at 12 noon, following which Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time in the day.Earlier in the day, soon after Zero-hour started Opposition MPs started the sloganeering.RS Chairman Venkaiah Naidu cautioned members of the House about giving the wrong message to the people because of continuous disruption."Today is the 16th sitting of the Monsoon session of this House. The House functioned at the rate of just one hour per day. The important subject of the farmers' issue is scheduled for discussion today in the House. If the House is not allowed to function today also, a message will go out that this House has no concern for the plight of farmers who are the bread givers for our people," said the Chairman.When the sloganeering continued, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.Ripun Bora on Tuesday gave the suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss rising fuel prices."Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, I hereby give notice of my intention to move a motion for suspension of business of the House today for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely; the skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, LPG gas and other essential commodities including medicine have gone unabated and Government failed to control it," the notice reads.He further said this House should agree to discuss the issue of skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, LPG gas and other essential commodities including medicine today by suspending all the business of the house listed for today."As a result, the people of this country of all walks of life have been facing untold sufferings in their day-to-day life. Therefore, "this house should agree to discuss the issue of skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel, LPG gas and other essential commodities including medicine today by suspending all the business of the house listed for today," it added.The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal, BSP and the Congress held protests over farm laws at Parliament premises.The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)