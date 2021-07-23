Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Amid uproar by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the third time on Friday.

The House has been adjourned till 2:30 pm soon after resumption at 12:30 pm.



Earlier, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon today. Soon after starting the business, the Opposition leaders created a ruckus over the farmers' agitation and the Pegasus spyware controversy.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suspended TMC MP Santanu Sen for the remaining period of the ongoing Monsoon session.

But, Sen continued to remain inside the House despite his suspension.

Following this, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh directed the TMC MP to leave the House.

"As you (TMC MP Santanu Sen) know that a resolution has been passed to suspend you from attending the proceedings till the end of the Monsoon session, we request you to leave the House," said Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson.

The development comes after TMC MP Santanu Sen on Thursday snatched the statement on Pegasus matter from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha and tore it into pieces. (ANI)