Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm today

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Rajya Sabha got adjourned again for the second time till 2.30pm on Friday following an uproar by the opposition parties on various issues.



Earlier today, the Rajya Sabha got adjourned till 12 noon amidst the ruckus.

While Rajya Sabha speaker M Venkaiah Naidu asked the MPs to maintain decorum in the Parliament, the Opposition continued to protest against issues ranging from Pegasus row to farmers protests.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha listed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (A) and the LLP (A) Bills for introduction tomorrow.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments since the past few days during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021 and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)