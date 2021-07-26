Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 5 pm

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Amid the ongoing pandemonium, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 5 pm on Monday.

The Upper House has been adjourned for the fifth time on Monday in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Earlier, it was adjourned till 12 noon, then again till 2 pm, followed by 3 pm and 4 pm.



Meanwhile, amid the ongoing uproar by the Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Tuesday. The Lower House has been adjourned for the third time on Monday. Earlier, it was adjourned till 2 pm and again till 3 pm.

The Parliament resumed on Monday on the fifth day of the Monsoon session. However, soon after the resumption of House, the opposition parties created ruckus over the issue of the 'Pegasus Project' report and demanded a discussion on the matter. (ANI)