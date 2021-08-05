Monsoon Session: RS adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Amid sloganeering by Opposition Parliamentarians, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time till 2 pm on Thursday.



Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned for the first time for 15 minutes.

As the Opposition continued its protests against the government on its demands including a probe into alleged surveillance through Pegasus spyware, the Upper House of Parliament passed three bills on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Lok Sabha also passed two bills amid opposition protests.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Limited Liability Partnership Amendment Bill and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Amendment Bill for passage in the Upper House.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

